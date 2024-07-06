Man ends life after poisoning wife over her unbearable cancer treatment costs

In a heartbreaking incident in Gajanan Nagar, Kerala, a 42-year-old man named Raju Vajin took the extreme step of ending his life after his wife, Priya Nair, battled unsuccessfully against brain cancer.
According to local media reports, Raju and Priya had recently shifted to a rented house in Gajanan Nagar. Priya, aged 40, was diagnosed with brain cancer, prompting the couple to relocate to Nagpur for her treatment. The medical expenses amounted to Rs. 20,000 weekly, leading Raju to borrow money from various sources, including loans.
The pressure of repaying these loans reportedly overwhelmed Raju, who was due to make a repayment on the first of the month. Fearing the consequences of default, he purchased poison and consumed it along with Priya, mixing it in a soft drink.
The couple's young daughter, who was asleep at the time, discovered the tragic scene. Upon receiving the distressing information, the police promptly intervened, transporting both bodies for further legal proceedings.
This devastating incident has shaken the local community, highlighting the immense financial and emotional burdens that families face in the wake of severe medical crises.
Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced support systems for families grappling with critical illnesses and financial strain.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
