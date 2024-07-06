Search

World

Man ends life after poisoning wife over her unbearable cancer treatment costs

02:14 PM | 6 Jul, 2024
man poisons wife

In a heartbreaking incident in Gajanan Nagar, Kerala, a 42-year-old man named Raju Vajin took the extreme step of ending his life after his wife, Priya Nair, battled unsuccessfully against brain cancer.

According to local media reports, Raju and Priya had recently shifted to a rented house in Gajanan Nagar. Priya, aged 40, was diagnosed with brain cancer, prompting the couple to relocate to Nagpur for her treatment. The medical expenses amounted to Rs. 20,000 weekly, leading Raju to borrow money from various sources, including loans.

The pressure of repaying these loans reportedly overwhelmed Raju, who was due to make a repayment on the first of the month. Fearing the consequences of default, he purchased poison and consumed it along with Priya, mixing it in a soft drink.

The couple's young daughter, who was asleep at the time, discovered the tragic scene. Upon receiving the distressing information, the police promptly intervened, transporting both bodies for further legal proceedings.

This devastating incident has shaken the local community, highlighting the immense financial and emotional burdens that families face in the wake of severe medical crises.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced support systems for families grappling with critical illnesses and financial strain.

World

02:38 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Meet 15 Pakistani-British MPs joining new UK govt

02:14 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Man ends life after poisoning wife over her unbearable cancer ...

10:32 AM | 6 Jul, 2024

Liberal Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential runoff election

10:05 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Robot commits suicide in South Korea

05:38 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Rishi Sunak resigns as conservative party leader following election ...

02:44 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Watch: Outgoing Dutch PM leaves office on bicycle after serving for ...

World

09:05 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

UK general election 2024: England goes to the polls tomorrow

09:49 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Canadian PM appoints 1st woman chief of armed forces

09:38 AM | 5 Jul, 2024

Labour party triumphs in UK elections, ending 14-year Conservative ...

10:06 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

UK votes today: Labour Party eyes victory over conservatives long ...

04:21 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Malaysia dismantles 'Ninja Turtle Gang,' rescues hundreds of smuggled ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Bahawalpur doctor briefly detained for refusing anti-polio drops to child

Gold & Silver

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 6 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: