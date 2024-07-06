Man ends life after poisoning wife over her unbearable cancer treatment costs

In a heartbreaking incident in Gajanan Nagar, Kerala, a 42-year-old man named Raju Vajin took the extreme step of ending his life after his wife, Priya Nair, battled unsuccessfully against brain cancer.

According to local media reports, Raju and Priya had recently shifted to a rented house in Gajanan Nagar. Priya, aged 40, was diagnosed with brain cancer, prompting the couple to relocate to Nagpur for her treatment. The medical expenses amounted to Rs. 20,000 weekly, leading Raju to borrow money from various sources, including loans.

The pressure of repaying these loans reportedly overwhelmed Raju, who was due to make a repayment on the first of the month. Fearing the consequences of default, he purchased poison and consumed it along with Priya, mixing it in a soft drink.

The couple's young daughter, who was asleep at the time, discovered the tragic scene. Upon receiving the distressing information, the police promptly intervened, transporting both bodies for further legal proceedings.

This devastating incident has shaken the local community, highlighting the immense financial and emotional burdens that families face in the wake of severe medical crises.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced support systems for families grappling with critical illnesses and financial strain.