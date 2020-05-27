Six killed in Saudi Arabia shooting

RIYADH – At least six people have been killed, and three others were injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Asir, the state-owned Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesman Lt. Col. Zaid Mohammed al-Dabbash said that the incident took place in the Asir's Umwah district on Tuesday morning, adding that those injured were taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention.

According to the official, the necessary procedures are currently being completed to transfer the case to the Public Prosecutor's office.

Local reports say the shooting was sparked by a dispute between two families while the fatalities were all Saudi citizens.