Capture Beauty Under Cover of Darkness, with HUAWEI Nova 7i

You've undoubtedly experienced the annoyance of coming across a dazzling night scene, only to find that your camera can't recreate it exactly as it appears in front of you. Low-light photography has always been challenging for smartphone cameras, as insufficient lighting brings negative effects on image rendering. There are capable devices, of course – but they're hefty SLR cameras that must be used in conjunction with a tripod, or expensive phones that cost a proverbial arm and a leg.

The newly-unveiled HUAWEI Nova 7i represents something different, however, by challenging the status quo with its powerful, inventive camera technologies. Night photography is now accessible to all, rather than an exclusive realm of the highly-skilled, or the highly-priced.

The Nova 7i features five AI-powered cameras that generate pristine images at every touch of the shutter. The rear 48MP Quad AI setup includes a 48MP ultra-HD sensor, 120° ultra-wide angle camera, macro lens and depth sensor together in an avant-garde design. A 16MP front camera renders every shot in high resolution, with vivid, authentic colors.

The 48MP main sensor for the rear camera system boasts extraordinary imaging capabilities, with its ultra-large 1/2-inch sensor size and wide f/1.8 aperture. In darker settings, an in-house "4-in-1 pixel fusion" technology automatically kicks in to ensure much higher photosensitivity, therefore guaranteeing first-rate performance despite of the unsatisfactory lighting.

The Nova 7i also allows you to shoot at night without a tripod, thanks to the Huawei-exclusive Super Night Mode, realized through the collaboration between blistering processing from Kirin 810 chipset and state-of-the-art AI algorithms. Basically, with a press of the shutter multiple pictures will be taken during the long exposure that lasts from 2 to 6 seconds, and they will be intelligently synthesized to create one final sharp, stunning, noise-free image. You may even be able to capture the starry night just as how your eyes perceive it!

The phone's 16MP front camera can also utilize "4-in-1 pixel fusion", a customized Super Night Selfie Mode and AI to achieve 2μm-equivalent levels of photosensitivity. Therefore, your selfies are comprehensively optimized even in unfavorably-lit surroundings, with your facial features presented in captivating lifelike depth, natural lighting effects, optimal brightness and clarity. While over- or under-exposure is common in many selfie photos, none can be found in the picture below (taken with nova 7i).

The HUAWEI Nova 7i is a wonderful companion in exploring the night's beauty. Lengthy photography sessions aren't a problem either, with a 4200 mAh battery that keeps the phone powered for a full day, and 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology that fills it to 70% in just 30 minutes even if it is dying (which doesn't happen a lot). When you need to install any of your favorite apps, such as the social media ones, so that you can share your proud photography works with friends and families, you can easily do so on Huawei's own app-service platform, AppGallery, or any other third-party app store.

And as if all that wasn't enough, the phone costs PKR 43,999/- only! There's no need to wait for dawn to fall. You can pick up a HUAWEI Nova 7i at any time, and enjoy night photography that dazzles and reveals.