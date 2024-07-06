Saudi Arabia, UAE announce first day of Muharram on July 7

RIYADH – The first Islamic month of Muharram will begin in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other Arab countries tomorrow (July 7).

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court, in a statement, said the new Islamic year will commence on July 7. It said that moon sighting committee has decided that Zil Hajj month will last for 30 days this year.

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a public holiday on July 7 for private sector companies on Muharram 1.

It announced that Sunday, 7th July, 2024 (1st Muharram), will be an official paid holiday for private sector companies in the UAE on the occasion of the new Hijri year 1446 AH.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's top moon sighting body, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will meet today for moon sighting of Muharram-ul-Haram 1446 AH.

As all eyes are on the new Islamic year, Muharram moon is not likely to be seen today on Saturday, Met Office predicted.

Chairman of moon-sighting committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the meeting to observe the moon for the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings will take place at their respective headquarters.