Update on Lahore board matric results 2024

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate conducted Secondary School Certificate Part-II first annual examinations 2024 in March this year.

Thousands of students from Science and General Groups appeared in the annual exams in the Lahore board jurisdiction, which spans Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.

As students are waiting for the results, multiple reports have been claiming different date for the matric results 2024.

Some reports claimed that the class 10 results for examinations 2024 would be declared on July 9 while others are saying it would be July 20.

Since results of all the nine boards of Punjab are declare simultaneously, authorities are yet to announce an official date for the results.

Check Class 10 Matric Results 2024 – BISE Lahore

Students can check the results, when they are available, by visiting the official website of the BISE Lahore or by sending SMS on dedicated number.

Students can send their roll number to the code 800291 to get the matric results of Lahore board.