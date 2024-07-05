Federal board class 9, 10 results 2024 to be announced on July 12

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will declare the results of Secondary School Certificate (Part I & II) for first annual examination 2024 on Friday, July 12.

The results of class 9th and 10th will be announced at 11:00 am.

A press release issued by the board states, “Result status shall be conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their Cell Phone Numbers in their admission forms.”

Furthermore, the results will be available on Federal Board website (www.fbise.edu.pk) and will also be available through SMS unified code 5050.

How to Check Matric Results 2024 through SMS?