PTI finalises protest plan for August 5 to mark two years of Imran Khan’s imprisonment

ISLAMABAD – The top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized its strategy for the protest expected on August 5.

According to reports, all PTI members of the National Assembly and Senate have been instructed to reach Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, from where they will march collectively toward Adiala Jail.

Reports say a strong protest will be held outside Adiala Jail, attended by MNAs and Senators, while PTI members of provincial assemblies will participate in protest activities within their respective constituencies.

The protest is being organized under the banner of “Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz Aain-e-Pakistan” (Movement for the Protection of Pakistan’s Constitution) and will be directly overseen by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja. The party leadership has completed consultations with all provincial presidents, chief organizers, and key leaders.

Reportedly, party officials from all four provinces have submitted their protest schedules to the central leadership. All ticket holders have also been instructed to remain active and alert.

Provincial presidents and coordinators are in continuous contact with the central leadership to ensure no gaps in protest preparations.

It is worth noting that PTI founder Imran Khan has directed the party to hold a strong protest on the completion of two years of his imprisonment.