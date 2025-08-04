Karachi doctors remove metal lock from woman’s stomach without surgery

KARACHI – A metal lock was successfully removed from the stomach of a woman without surgery at Karachi’s Lyari General Hospital.

According to Dr Anjum Rehman, head of the hospital, the 23-year-old woman from Malir Khokhrapar is mentally challenged and had swallowed an iron lock.

She was brought to the emergency ward this morning in critical condition, and initial tests clearly showed the lock inside her stomach.

Dr Rehman stated that although the case was complex, a team of specialists successfully removed the lock through laparoscopy without major surgery. The patient is now in stable condition.