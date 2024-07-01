BBISE Quetta announces SSC results 2024

QUETTA – The Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) on Monday announced the annual results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC).

BBISE Controller Abida Kakar along with Secretary Muhammad Azeem Sajdi announced the results during a press conference at the board office.

Kakar and Sajdi said that in the annual examinations of 2024, a total of 143,849 students participated. Among them as many as 121,362 students passed, achieving a success percentage of 84.36.

BBISE Quetta 9th Class Results 2024

In the ninth grade, out of 67,800 students, 50,558 passed, while in the 10th grade, out of 76,049 students, 70,804 were declared successful.

BBISE Quetta 10th Class Results 2024

A total of 76,049 students took the 10th-grade exams this year. Out of these, 70,804 students passed, making the passing rate an impressive 93.10%. This high success rate highlights the quality of education and the hard work of the students in their final year of school.

Position Holders in BBISE Matric Exams 2024

They further stated that Rasad Khan, son of Nematullah, from Balochistan Residential College Loralai, secured first position; Zainullah Khan, son of Nematullah Khan, secured second position while Abdul Rehman, son of Ismatullah Salam, Syed Abdul Aleem, son of Syed Nizamuddin, and Shehzad Khan, son of Gul Sher, from Cadet College Kohlu, shared the third position.

The board officials congratulated the successful students, saying that the nation’s expectations are tied to the youth, and these students will bring honour to Balochistan and Pakistan.