Punjab boards 10th class result 2024 date surfaces; details inside

LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Educations (BISEs) of Punjab conducted first annual examinations of Secondary School Certificate Part-II or 10th Class, in March earlier this year.

Reports suggest that the 10th class results 2024 would be announced on July 9 (Tuesday) as the students, who appeared in the annual exams, are waiting for the results to get admissions in intermediate level.

Students can check the results, when they are available, by visiting the official websites of their respective boards, through SMS and gazette.

The matric results of the following boards will also be updated on Daily Pakistan as they are declared by them:

BISE Lahore

BISE Rawalpindi

BISE Gujranwala

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE Faisalabad

BISE Sahiwal

BISE DG Khan

BISE Multan

BISE Sargodha

How To Check 10th Class Result 2024 Through SMS

Students can get their results by sending SMS to the code of their respective boards: