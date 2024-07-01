Search

Pakistan

Punjab boards 10th class result 2024 date surfaces; details inside

Web Desk
07:12 PM | 1 Jul, 2024
LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Educations (BISEs) of Punjab conducted first annual examinations of Secondary School Certificate Part-II or 10th Class, in March earlier this year. 

Reports suggest that the 10th class results 2024 would be announced on July 9 (Tuesday) as the students, who appeared in the annual exams, are waiting for the results to get admissions in intermediate level. 

Students can check the results, when they are available, by visiting the official websites of their respective boards, through SMS and gazette. 

The matric results of the following boards will also be updated on Daily Pakistan as they are declared by them:

  • BISE Lahore
  • BISE Rawalpindi
  • BISE Gujranwala
  • BISE Bahawalpur
  • BISE Faisalabad
  • BISE Sahiwal
  • BISE DG Khan
  • BISE Multan
  • BISE Sargodha

How To Check 10th Class Result 2024 Through SMS

Students can get their results by sending SMS to the code of their respective boards:

