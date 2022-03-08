Supreme Court orders desealing of Monal Restaurant 

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the authorities to de-seal Monal Restaurant in the federal capital.

The apex court overturned an Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict that had directed authorities to seal the Monal Restaurant.

On January 11, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had ordered authorities to seal Islamabad's hilltop Monal Restaurant — situated at the Margalla Hills National Park.

"This court will protect the wider public interest," the judge had said.

IHC orders CDA to seal Monal, take over Navy Golf ... 01:42 PM | 11 Jan, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday directed capital territory officials to seal the famous Monal ...

The court had also declared the occupation of Military Directorate Farms on eight acres of land of the park as illegal saying that the land should be considered under the ownership of the national park.

The court had sought a report from the Environment Protection Agency on the damages caused by illegal construction on the national park. Margalla Hills National Park is a property of public land and any commercial activity is banned on its land, the court had ruled.