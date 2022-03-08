Supreme Court orders desealing of Monal Restaurant
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the authorities to de-seal Monal Restaurant in the federal capital.
The apex court overturned an Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict that had directed authorities to seal the Monal Restaurant.
On January 11, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had ordered authorities to seal Islamabad's hilltop Monal Restaurant — situated at the Margalla Hills National Park.
"This court will protect the wider public interest," the judge had said.
IHC orders CDA to seal Monal, take over Navy Golf ... 01:42 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday directed capital territory officials to seal the famous Monal ...
The court had also declared the occupation of Military Directorate Farms on eight acres of land of the park as illegal saying that the land should be considered under the ownership of the national park.
The court had sought a report from the Environment Protection Agency on the damages caused by illegal construction on the national park. Margalla Hills National Park is a property of public land and any commercial activity is banned on its land, the court had ruled.
Monal Restaurant handed over to Islamabad ... 08:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Monal Restaurant has now been handed over to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board. The ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- ICC Women’s World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets12:50 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Supreme Court orders desealing of Monal Restaurant12:17 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:18 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
- International Women’s Day being observed in Pakistan11:00 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Pictures from wedding ceremony of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's son go ...11:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat raises temperature on internet with dreamy look11:09 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
- 'Burqa or Bikini': Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala defends women’s ...09:08 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021