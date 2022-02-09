Monal Restaurant handed over to Islamabad Wildlife Management Board
08:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Monal Restaurant handed over to Islamabad Wildlife Management Board
ISLAMABAD – Monal Restaurant has now been handed over to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board. The restaurant owner has been instructed to evacuate the land within 42 hours.

On January 11, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah had ordered to seal the Monal Restaurant on the Margalla Hills. He ruled that commercial activities on the land of the Islamabad Hills National Park can’t be allowed at any cost.

“The land should, once again, be handed back to the park,” the court had ordered.

The IWMB has been planning to construct a Wildlife Educational Centre in Monal’s place to raise awareness about protection and preservation of Margalla Hills National Park.

A proposal prepared by the wildlife board is to be presented for the final approval. The Climate Change Ministry is likely to support the proposal for establishment of this centre.

