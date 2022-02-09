Monal Restaurant handed over to Islamabad Wildlife Management Board
Share
ISLAMABAD – Monal Restaurant has now been handed over to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board. The restaurant owner has been instructed to evacuate the land within 42 hours.
On January 11, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah had ordered to seal the Monal Restaurant on the Margalla Hills. He ruled that commercial activities on the land of the Islamabad Hills National Park can’t be allowed at any cost.
“The land should, once again, be handed back to the park,” the court had ordered.
The IWMB has been planning to construct a Wildlife Educational Centre in Monal’s place to raise awareness about protection and preservation of Margalla Hills National Park.
A proposal prepared by the wildlife board is to be presented for the final approval. The Climate Change Ministry is likely to support the proposal for establishment of this centre.
Plan to transform Monal restaurant into wildlife ... 09:59 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has prepared a proposal to turn Monal, one of the most ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Former Lahore DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf dismissed from service10:37 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Noor Mukadam murder case: Main accused Zahir Jaffer rejects charges ...09:54 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the Ultimate and Most Premium S ...09:21 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- SAPM Usman Dar visits FWBL head office08:50 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Monal Restaurant handed over to Islamabad Wildlife Management Board08:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Muskan Khan: Celebrities lament over Muslim women being harassed in ...08:03 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi flaunt their killer dance moves07:43 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Nominations for Oscars 2022 revealed – Here's all you need to know!04:12 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021