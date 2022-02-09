SAPM Usman Dar visits FWBL head office
08:50 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Share
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday visited the First Women Bank Ltd head office and appreciated the performance of the bank for surpassing its targets set for the current year and crossing the milestone of PKR 500,000,000 under the Prime Ministers Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.
President and CEO of FWBL Farrukh Iqbal Khan informed Dar that the bank was especially focused on women empowerment which was evident from the fact that under the Kamyab Jawan Program almost 50% of the total disbursements had been provided to women entrepreneurs.
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Former Lahore DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf dismissed from service10:37 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Noor Mukadam murder case: Main accused Zahir Jaffer rejects charges ...09:54 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the Ultimate and Most Premium S ...09:21 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- SAPM Usman Dar visits FWBL head office08:50 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Monal Restaurant handed over to Islamabad Wildlife Management Board08:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Wasim Akram becomes latest celebrity to join TikTok
05:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Muskan Khan: Celebrities lament over Muslim women being harassed in ...08:03 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi flaunt their killer dance moves07:43 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Nominations for Oscars 2022 revealed – Here's all you need to know!04:12 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021