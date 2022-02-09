SAPM Usman Dar visits FWBL head office

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday visited the First Women Bank Ltd head office and appreciated the performance of the bank for surpassing its targets set for the current year and crossing the milestone of PKR 500,000,000 under the Prime Ministers Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

President and CEO of FWBL Farrukh Iqbal Khan informed Dar that the bank was especially focused on women empowerment which was evident from the fact that under the Kamyab Jawan Program almost 50% of the total disbursements had been provided to women entrepreneurs.