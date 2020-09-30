Petroleum prices likely to be slashed by Rs2 per liter from tomorrow
Share
LAHORE – Petroleum prices may be reduced by Rs2 from October 1 as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has put forward a proposal to reduce the products’ prices.
According to the media details, OGRA has recommended the reduction in the petrol, diesel prices after the international market prices of the petroleum product were decreased.
The fuel prices summary for the month of May has been sent to the Petroleum Ministry which will be announced to after the Prime Minister’s approval.
After the prime minister’s approval, the new prices will come into effect from October 1.
On September 15, the federal government had announced to maintain the fuel prices cross the country for the next 15 days.
- Northern’s Haider Ali trends on Twitter after blasting batting in ...06:42 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Indian national held for crossing into Pakistan illegally, booked ...05:55 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Vice Admiral Amjad Niazi appointed new Pakistan Navy chief05:33 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- PTI’s Firdous Naqvi resigns as Sindh opposition leader05:22 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- The fault is not in our laws, our mindset needs to change: Mehwish ...02:59 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Rhea Chakraborty 'an active member of a drug syndicate:' NCB02:26 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Lion King sequel officially in the works01:46 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020