Balochistan CM directs to launch Green Bus Service in Quetta

10:38 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
QUETTA – In a bid to provide low rate and quality travelling facility to the people of the city, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has decided to launch Green Bus Service in Quetta on an experimental basis.

While chairing a meeting to review installation of a tracker system in passenger coaches of Quetta-Karachi route in detail, Jam Kmal also directed to review the launching of Green Bus service in other cities of the province.

He instructed the concerned officials to immediately contact the Federal Communications Secretary and Chairman National Highway Authority for deployment of Motorway Police on highways in Balochistan.

The meeting was also informed that by installing tracker the speed of passenger coaches on the Quetta- Karachi route could be monitored and controlled.

