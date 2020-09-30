Balochistan CM directs to launch Green Bus Service in Quetta
Share
QUETTA – In a bid to provide low rate and quality travelling facility to the people of the city, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has decided to launch Green Bus Service in Quetta on an experimental basis.
While chairing a meeting to review installation of a tracker system in passenger coaches of Quetta-Karachi route in detail, Jam Kmal also directed to review the launching of Green Bus service in other cities of the province.
He instructed the concerned officials to immediately contact the Federal Communications Secretary and Chairman National Highway Authority for deployment of Motorway Police on highways in Balochistan.
The meeting was also informed that by installing tracker the speed of passenger coaches on the Quetta- Karachi route could be monitored and controlled.
- Northern’s Haider Ali trends on Twitter after blasting batting in ...06:42 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Indian national held for crossing into Pakistan illegally, booked ...05:55 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Vice Admiral Amjad Niazi appointed new Pakistan Navy chief05:33 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- PTI’s Firdous Naqvi resigns as Sindh opposition leader05:22 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- The fault is not in our laws, our mindset needs to change: Mehwish ...02:59 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Rhea Chakraborty 'an active member of a drug syndicate:' NCB02:26 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Lion King sequel officially in the works01:46 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020