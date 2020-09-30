Indian Vice President Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

11:47 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
Indian Vice President Naidu tests positive for COVID-19
NEW DELHI - Indian Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu has contracted novel coronavirus disease.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), his Secretariat said that the Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive.

However, the statement said that the Indian vice president was in good health and has been advised home quarantine. 

Meanwhile, his wife Smt Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation, the statement added.

