Virgin Atlantic allowed to operate directs flights between Pakistan, UK
Web Desk
11:59 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has allowed British airline Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The UK-based airline announced last month that it would be launching a four-times-a-week Manchester-Islamabad service on December 10, a three-times-a-week Heathrow-Islamabad flight on December 12 and a four-times-a-week Heathrow-Lahore service on December 13.

The new routes will add 290,000 seats between the UK and Pakistan annually and have been put on sale one day after British Airways announced it too will operate four flights a week to Lahore, starting October 12.

British Airways resumed its Heathrow-Islamabad service last month.

