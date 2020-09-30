Pakistan confirms 5 new deaths, 747 cases of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded five deaths and 747 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, according to the health authorities.

The official figures showed that there were now 8,903 active cases in the country.

They showed that 32,031 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours out of which 747 new cases of Covid-19 appeared.

The figures said that 296,881 patients so far recovered from the disease.

The region-wise distribution of these Coronavirus cases was given as: Sindh 136,795, Punjab 99,378, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,776, Islamabad 16,581, Balochistan 15,257, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,778 and Azad Kashmir 2,698.

The five deaths due to Covid-19 happened at the moment when the primary schools have been reopened today across the country.

Though, the primary schools have been reopened under strict Covid-19 SOPs, the parents of many children still believe that the government’s decision seems quite earlier.

Meanwhile today, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in a meeting reviewed the in progress on coronavirus situation in the country.

The forum was apprised about the increase in Covid positive cases particularly in Karachi. Out of 747 positive cases, 365 cases were reported in Karachi over the last 24 hours.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan emphasized that smart lockdown, contact tracing and following health protocols is important for disease containment. The Secretary Health Sindh apprised the forum that civil administration is monitoring the situation and appropriate administrative actions will be taken in consultation with all stakeholders after taking into account disease prevalence and spread pattern.