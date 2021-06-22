Indian variant of coronavirus spreading rapidly in Israel

Israel on Monday registered the highest daily coronavirus infection rate in two months, with 125 people testing positive.

Local outbreaks of the delta variant have been reported across the country.

Chezy Levy, the director-general of the Health Ministry, told Israeli television that about 70 per cent of the new infections were with the Delta variant. He noted that half of those infected were children, and that a third of those infected had been vaccinated.

The delta variant was first found in India and is considered highly contagious.

Until a few days ago, new daily infections in Israel were registering only in single digits. The requirement to wear masks was lifted across the nation last week.

There are 434 active coronavirus cases in Israel and 258 patients are in a serious condition, according to Health Ministry’s data released on Monday. The number of fatalities in Israel is 6,428. More than 5.5 million Israelis have received their first coronavirus vaccination, and 5.1 million have received their second dose.