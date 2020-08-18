Pakistan records major decline in coronavirus cases

01:15 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
Pakistan records major decline in coronavirus cases
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 15 deaths with 617 new cases of Coronavirus across the country during last 24 hours on Tuesday.

As many as 270,009 patients were recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan.

According to the latest statistics, the total active Covid-19 cases in the country were now 13,633.

Sindh with 126425 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 95611, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 35337 cases, Balochistan with 12321, Islamabad with 15401, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2538 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2199 cases.

