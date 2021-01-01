Pakistan reports 71 new deaths, 2,463 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 71 people lost lives due to the COVID-19 with most occurred in Punjab while 2,463 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Command & Operation Centre said on Friday.

The death toll surged to 10,176 while the total number of confirmed cases has jumped to 482,178.

At least 4,960 patients have recovered from the virus in a day while a total number of recoveries stands at 437,229.

The total count of active cases stands at 34,777.

Sindh remains first in terms of confirmed cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 215,679 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 138,608 in Punjab, 58,701 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,888 in Islamabad, 18,168 in Balochistan, 8,277 in Azad Kashmir and 4,857 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,042 individuals have lost their lives in Punjab 3,560 in Sindh, 1,649 in KP, 419 in Islamabad, 222 in Azad Kashmir, 183 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has conducted 41,039 in the last 24 hours while 6,737,107samples have been tested so far.