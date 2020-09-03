Pakistan reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 424 fresh cases

LAHORE – The number of people in Pakistan recovered from the COVID-19 infection reached 281,925 on Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Some 424 new coronavirus infection cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of infections above 297,000.

There are now 8,761 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the South Asian country. Nearly 600 people are being kept at hospitals in critical condition.

Ten people also lost their lives due to pandemic during the last 24 hours taking the death tally to 6,328.

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

More than 868,000 people have died and over 26 million people infected by the disease around the globe. Nearly 18.50 million people have also recovered from a mysterious illness.

The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (190,014), Brazil (123,899), India (67,669), Mexico (65,816) and the United Kingdom (41,514).