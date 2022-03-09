PAKvAUS: Faheem Ashraf to miss second Test after testing positive for Covid-19

KARACHI – Key Pakistani player Faheem Ashraf will miss the second Test match against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement in this regard saying the 28-year-old all-rounder has tested positive for the novel virus following his arrival at the Karachi team hotel.

The left-handed batsman will now undergo five-day isolation while his replacement is yet to be announced.

Earlier, Faheem along with Hasan Ali missed the first crucial game in wake of the injury.

Meanwhile, the visiting squad has reached the country’s largest metropolis under heavy security and was driven straight from the airport to the hotel. Babar and Cummins-led units will have their full practice sessions at the National Stadium on Thursday morning.

Shaheens earlier played without key pacer Hasan Ali for the first game as he was also unfit while Haris Rauf also missed the first Test after testing positive for Covid.

Following the Karachi leg, the third Test is in Lahore from March 21-25. The tourists will also play three one-day internationals and a single T20I.