PMLN lawmaker Mian Naveed Ali tests positive for COVID-19
LAHORE – A lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) from Punjab has tested positive for coronavirus, local media reported on Thursday.
Mian Naveed Ali, a Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) from Pakpattan, told a private TV channel that his condition deteriorated over the past few days after he experienced symptoms of the virus symptoms including fever.
The MPA added that he has isolated himself at home after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.
However, Ali said his condition is “better now.”
The news comes a day after two provincial assembly lawmakers - PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala – died of coronavirus-related complications.
