A Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine may appear in market by 2020 end
BEIJING – A Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine may appear in the market at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, according to China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).
The inactivated vaccine is being researched and developed by Sinopharm’s subsidiary company, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and Beijing Institute of Biological Products.
So far, over 2,000 people have received vaccines injections and data show that both of its safety and effectiveness have been fully verified, China Economic Net reported on Sunday.
The workshop of Sinopharm is making the final preparation for the production of the vaccine from May 30.
Sinopharm (China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.) is a large healthcare group. It has a full chain in the industry covering R&D, manufacturing, logistics and distribution, retail chains, healthcare, engineering services, exhibitions and conferences, international business and financial services.
