COVID-19: Sindh launches counselling & psycho-social support service

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has launched a counselling & psycho-social support service during COVID-19 emergency in the provincial capital.

The service can be reached through helpline 1093, web page COVIDPSS.PK and community-based psycho-social support mobile app on android.

The help line is aimed at counselling the corona patients, the people under trauma and depression in current corona crisis.

The local government department has launched the service with the support of health department, UNICEF & UNDP.