Coronavirus claims 135 more lives in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – At least 135 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,566 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,752 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 882,928.
Statistics 18 May 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 18, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 29,801
Positive Cases: 2566
Positivity % : 8.61%
Deaths : 135
An Indian numerologist believes he can rid the world of this pandemic with the help of bad spelling.
SV Annandd Rao believes that spelling “covid” and “corona” the wrong way can cure not only his home district, but the entire world of the coronavirus pandemic.
Indian numerologist comes up with a ‘cure’ ... 09:56 PM | 17 May, 2021
At a time when scientists all over the world are struggling to contain coronavirus, an Indian numerologist believes he ...
