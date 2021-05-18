Coronavirus claims 135 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – At least 135 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,566 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,752 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 882,928.

Statistics 18 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 29,801

Positive Cases: 2566

Positivity % : 8.61%

Deaths : 135 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 18, 2021

