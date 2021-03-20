PM Imran 'fit and doing well, doesn't require any treatment’: Dr Faisal Sultan
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing ‘well after his Covid-19 diagnosis and does not require any treatment for now.’

Speaking in a presser on the national television, hours after he announced that the premier has contracted Covid-19. He revealed that the premier only has ‘mild symptoms’, so he just needs to stay in quarantine to get plenty of rest and to avoid the spread.

"We are monitoring his clinical parameters, and medical treatment will be given to him if required but right now, there is no need for any treatment," he added.

SAPM further said that the government is in touch with people with whom the premier met over the last few days.

Sultan further added that the premier has not developed the anti-bodies against the novel virus despite inoculated with the Chinese-made Covid jab.

PM only got the first dose merely two days ago which is too early for any kind of vaccine to become effective. Antibodies develop two to three weeks after the second dose of Covid vaccines, the statement further added.

The SAPM said the countrywide anti-coronavirus vaccination drive continues without any hurdle and citizens above 70 years, can get themselves vaccinated from anywhere, there is no barrier for them.

He also urges the masses to adopt all safety measures and continue practicing them. Stay at home as much you can. Wear a mask and do not go to crowded spaces.

