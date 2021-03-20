Getwellsoonskipper – Cricketers wish speedy recovery to 'fighter' PM Imran from COVID-19 infection

LAHORE – Best wishes and prayers keep on pouring as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination.

Khan is "self isolating at home," said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet, without giving further details as to whether other people who have been in contact with Khan would also be isolating.

Khan, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in capital Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people.

India’s Modi wishes PM Imran a speedy recovery ... 08:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – As the world leaders wished Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery after he ...

Soon after the news got viral, cricketers took to social media to wish the former Pakistan skipper a speedy recovery.

Concerned to hear about your Covid positive test but I am sure you will fight it out Skipper all the prayers . Once a fighter always a fighter . #getwellsoonskipper https://t.co/G7XJFOo9Ip — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 20, 2021

Challenges you face in life are lot tougher then this COVID-19 Skipper. @ImranKhanPTI Once a fighter always a fighter. Nation is praying for your speedy recovery. #GetWellSoonSkipper pic.twitter.com/xOGR2Y2Pre — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 20, 2021

#GetWellSoonSkipper . You are a fighter to the core.! Loads of prayers! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 20, 2021

Wishing a healthy recovery to PM sahab @ImranKhanPTI . He just tested positive for Covid-19. #Coronaviruspakistan — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 20, 2021

Get well soon @ImranKhanPTI U r a Fighter & surely u will defeat this virus COVID-19. Best wishes 🤲🏼 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 20, 2021

Get well soon Skipper I’m not worried I know you’ve always been a fighter ⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/chydUoVaFK — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 20, 2021

Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery & complete shifa from #COVID19. This is a reminder to us all that the virus can hit any of our homes; practise social distancing, wear your masks & #StaySafe — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 20, 2021

Wishing our Prime minister @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery and good health. #staysafe — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) March 20, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery Prime minister sb 🙏

Get well soon In'sha'Allah 🤲🏼@ImranKhanPTI — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) March 20, 2021

Prayers for our Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI wish you a speedy recovery.Get well soon Skipper pic.twitter.com/er8D0SaJjy — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) March 20, 2021

Wishing our honorable PM @imrankhanpti a swift recovery!

Please maintain social distancing and wear mask to counter recent spike in covid-19 cases.#staysafe pic.twitter.com/RhNGTcUO2H — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 20, 2021