#Getwellsoonskipper – Cricketers wish speedy recovery to 'fighter' PM Imran from COVID-19 infection
LAHORE – Best wishes and prayers keep on pouring as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination.
Khan is "self isolating at home," said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet, without giving further details as to whether other people who have been in contact with Khan would also be isolating.
Khan, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in capital Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people.
Soon after the news got viral, cricketers took to social media to wish the former Pakistan skipper a speedy recovery.
Concerned to hear about your Covid positive test but I am sure you will fight it out Skipper all the prayers . Once a fighter always a fighter . #getwellsoonskipper https://t.co/G7XJFOo9Ip— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 20, 2021
Challenges you face in life are lot tougher then this COVID-19 Skipper. @ImranKhanPTI Once a fighter always a fighter. Nation is praying for your speedy recovery. #GetWellSoonSkipper pic.twitter.com/xOGR2Y2Pre— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 20, 2021
#GetWellSoonSkipper . You are a fighter to the core.! Loads of prayers!— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 20, 2021
Wishing a healthy recovery to PM sahab @ImranKhanPTI . He just tested positive for Covid-19. #Coronaviruspakistan— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 20, 2021
Get well soon @ImranKhanPTI U r a Fighter & surely u will defeat this virus COVID-19. Best wishes 🤲🏼— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 20, 2021
Get well soon Skipper I’m not worried I know you’ve always been a fighter @ImranKhanPTI 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/chydUoVaFK— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 20, 2021
Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery & complete shifa from #COVID19. This is a reminder to us all that the virus can hit any of our homes; practise social distancing, wear your masks & #StaySafe— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 20, 2021
Wishing our Prime minister @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery and good health. #staysafe— Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) March 20, 2021
Wishing you a speedy recovery Prime minister sb 🙏— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) March 20, 2021
Get well soon In'sha'Allah 🤲🏼@ImranKhanPTI
Prayers for our Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI wish you a speedy recovery.Get well soon Skipper pic.twitter.com/er8D0SaJjy— Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) March 20, 2021
Wishing our honorable PM @imrankhanpti a swift recovery!— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 20, 2021
Please maintain social distancing and wear mask to counter recent spike in covid-19 cases.#staysafe
