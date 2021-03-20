#Getwellsoonskipper – Cricketers wish speedy recovery to 'fighter' PM Imran from COVID-19 infection
Web Desk
10:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
#Getwellsoonskipper – Cricketers wish speedy recovery to 'fighter' PM Imran from COVID-19 infection
Share

LAHORE – Best wishes and prayers keep on pouring as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination.

Khan is "self isolating at home," said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet, without giving further details as to whether other people who have been in contact with Khan would also be isolating.

Khan, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in capital Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people. 

India’s Modi wishes PM Imran a speedy recovery ... 08:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – As the world leaders wished Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery after he ...

Soon after the news got viral, cricketers took to social media to wish the former Pakistan skipper a speedy recovery.

Babar Azam’s family ‘offered’ Rs2mn to ... 09:31 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – The petitioner in the Babar Azam harassment case has alleged that the family of Pakistan cricket team ...

More From This Category
Opposition leaders wish speedy recovery to PM ...
10:59 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
PM Imran 'fit and doing well, doesn't require any ...
10:30 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Babar Azam’s family ‘offered’ Rs2mn to ...
09:31 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
India’s Modi wishes PM Imran a speedy recovery ...
08:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Pakistan going into full Covid-19 lockdown on ...
07:50 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Maulana Tariq Jameel prays for PM Imran's speedy ...
05:44 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Surprise birthday as Neelam Muneer turns 29 (VIDEOS)
08:59 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr