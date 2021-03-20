India’s Modi wishes PM Imran a speedy recovery from Covid-19 infection
Web Desk
08:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – As the world leaders wished Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery after he contracts Covid-19, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished recovery to his Pakistan counterpart.

Taking it to Twitter, the 70-year-old Modi wrote, ‘Best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The Pakistani premier was tested positive for Covid-19 today, only two days after receiving his first vaccine dose.

Other than the unexpected Modi’s tweet, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also responds to the news. He wrote ‘My best wishes for speedy and complete recovery of Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI.’

Embassy of the U.S in Pakistan also wished quick recovery in a message on their official handle.’We wish Prime Minister Khan a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with him and his family.’

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner also took to the social site where he wrote: Wishing a speedy recovery & Shifa to PM @ImranKhanPTI #GetWellSoon," said British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.

The French Embassy also posted about the shocking news We wish PM Imran Khan a prompt and full recovery, the tweet reads.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan took to Twitter and wrote ‘PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home.’

Ministry of National Health Services also clears the air that how PM Imran tested positive even after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

