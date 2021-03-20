Japan extends Rs6 billion grant to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Japan has agreed to extend a grant of six billion rupees to Pakistan for improvement of water treatment and distribution system in Faisalabad.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda signed the exchange notes in Islamabad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary Economic Affairs said Pakistan values the congenial relations with Japan and the two countries share mutual stance on most of the regional and international affairs.

In his remarks, the Japanese Ambassador said this is the single largest grant in aid from Japan to Pakistan this year.

Earlier, Pakistan and Japan agreed to enhance bilateral economic cooperation. The consensus came during the 7th Japan-Pakistan High-level Economic Policy Dialogue virtual meeting held in Islamabad on Friday.

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed led the Pakistani delegation whereas the Japanese delegation was led by Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki.

Both delegations reviewed the current status of bilateral economic relations and reaffirmed their commitment to enhance mutually beneficial economic cooperation in diverse fields.

Pakistan’s holds connectivity potential and can be used as a hub for transit trade in the region. It can serve as an attractive destination for Japanese investors.