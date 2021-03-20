Surprise birthday as Neelam Muneer turns 29 (VIDEOS)
Friends of Pakistani actress and model Neelam Munir surprised her with the secret birthday celebration on Saturday.
A video posted on Qayamat actress Instagram handle showed a glimpse of her surprise birthday party organized by friends. She can be seen astonished after turning the room lights on as apparently she was not expecting the special day's celebrations.
In another video, the Ulfat actor shared a glimpse of her delicious birthday cake that her crew had got for her. However, the 29-year-old has not captioned any of the recently posted videos.
Last year in December, she had contracted the coronavirus and recovered well. "Covid is a reality and we have to fight it," she had then shared in a post.
