Neelam Muneer contracts coronavirus
LAHORE – Pakistani actress and model Neelam Muneer Khan announced that she has contracted the coronavirus and is currently in quarantine.
Taking it to photo-sharing application Instagram, the 28-year-old actress captioned the post with 'Covid is a reality and we have to fight it. #covid_19'
“Assalam u Alaikum everyone, I would like to give you all an update of some of the things I have been going through on my end, since the past couple of days,” said Muneer. “I have tested positive for COVID-19, however, my family members are all safe and healthy, Alhamdulillah.”
Muneer also mentioned how the virus was one of the most challenging and difficult things she and her family have had to endure.
She added 'I am in quarantine and feeling much better now. I request all of my well-wishers to please pray for my speedy recovery and request all of you to please observe SOPs.'
'Protect your loved ones by wearing masks in public places, avoid large gatherings, boost your immune system and above all, trust in Allah.'
