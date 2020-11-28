Maryam Nafees tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
12:01 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Maryam Nafees tests positive for coronavirus
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Maryam Nafees has tested positive for coronavirus, she informed his fans and followers on Instagram.

Posting a picture on Instagram, she wrote: "Greetings from isolation. Unfortunately, I’ve added to the COVID count by testing positive. She has been showing harsh symptoms and requested people to pray for her."

Maryam, 26, advised fans to take care of themselves and the people around them. “Wear your mask and take all the precautionary measures. This too shall pass, InshaAllah!” she added.

Pakistan is facing a second wave of the covid-19 pandemic and it is now in full swing across the country. Pakistan on Saturday (today) has reported 45 deaths and 3,045 new cases in the last 24.

Pakistan reports 3,045 cases, 45 deaths amid ... 01:40 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday has recorded 3,045 COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per ...

More From This Category
Zindagi Tamasha – Pakistan's first Oscar ...
04:22 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 3,045 cases, 45 deaths amid ...
01:40 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Maryam Nafees tests positive for coronavirus
12:01 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Google Doodle pays tribute to Bano Qudsia on 92nd ...
11:29 AM | 28 Nov, 2020
Bilawal attends Bakhtawar's engagement through ...
10:45 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Bakhtawar drops first picture with fiancé ...
09:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zindagi Tamasha – Pakistan's first Oscar submission
04:22 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr