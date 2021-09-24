Umar Akmal’s hilarious Tiktok video sparks memefest
Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has remained controversial for a very long time but his latest endeavour seems to leave the internet rolling with laughter.
From being nabbed by a party to breaking the speed limit, the 31-year-old ends up grabbing all the attention for the wrong reasons.
This time around, the cricket has smoothly glided into the shoes of a humourous TikToker as he delighted the fans with a new video on a cheesy Bollywood song.
Spreading like wildfire on the internet, Akmal's new TikTok video became a source of entertainment for the netizens who in return reciprocated the amusement by sharing hilarious reactions on social media.
Needless to say, the viral video also ensued an onslaught of criticism and mockery on social media.
What. If. That’s kami standing in front of him with a wig on??— Arhum (@arhuml92) September 21, 2021
LOL... he used to go to the same gym I used to go to.. he was quite animated there too, so I believe you ????????.... but tbh, it'd be fun to see something like the Dancing with the Stars type show here too— Quratulain ZOB (@AnnZOB) September 21, 2021
I watched it so now you have to too pic.twitter.com/HKpRZSBwLV— Ali (@altaza_) September 21, 2021
Cricket me chance nhi ban raha tou larkay ne tiktok banana shuru krdi.. ????
Khair good one ????????— ????????شرارتی باگڑ بِلّی (@Aqsa_PTI) September 21, 2021
Kash yeh confidence hota bus!— Amnah Mustafa (@amnahshah) September 21, 2021
Tiktoker bann gae cricket team mai selection nhi ho rhi pic.twitter.com/a0kYnUV2NM— BuSh (@bushGazini) September 21, 2021
Back in April, Umar Akmal made his debut on social media. Away from cricket, Akmal is now carving a niche for himself as a TikTok influencer with an active social media pressence.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Aug-2021/pcb-allows-umar-akmal-to-resume-club-cricket-from-next-month
