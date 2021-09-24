Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer's wedding festivities kickstart
The wedding festivities of supermodel Neha Rajpoot and businessman Shahbaz Taseer have kickstarted with an intimate Mayun celebration.
Rajpoot will soon be tying the knot with the son of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer. Earlier, the rumour mill was abuzz with wedding speculations but the couple had not officially confirmed.
Stunning pictures and videos from the event spread like wildfire on the internet. Neha's close friends and peers attended the closed-knit affair.
The beaming bride looked stunning in an orange traditional attire and opted for a simple look. On the other hand, Shahbaz wore a white kurta-pyjama.
Earlier, Shahbaz's ex-wife Maheen Ghani had responded to news of Shahbaz cheating on her with a certain model.
"To each their own, I guess, and whatever makes them happy. Though, I do hope that this trend of certain models with married men and vice versa changes. I am divorced now, fortunately, and wish them peace and healing,"
