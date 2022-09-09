Mohammed Amir meets his all-time favourite Bollywood actress
Share
Ace Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir recently made headlines for a sweet confession that many netizens agreed with.
Sharing a picture with the Bollywood diva Priety Zinta on Twitter, Amir called her as his 'all time favourite from Bollywood.' Amir also shared a photo with the Kal Ho Na Ho actress.
Amir is busy playing Caribbean Premiere League these days and met Zinta after a match. Taking to Twitter later, Amir wrote "My all-time favourite from Bollywood, Preity Zinta," Amir captioned his post.
my all time favourite from bollywood @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/vwLG0Ga4gE— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 8, 2022
Priety is the co-owner of Saint Lucia Kings. The co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Punjab Kings had paid a visit to the Caribbean islands to watch Jamaica Tallawahs play against Saint Lucia Kings in the ninth match of the T20 league.
Amir announced his retirement from Test Cricket in July 2019. On 17 December 2020, Amir announced his retirement from international cricket.
Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek into her birthday ... 09:51 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Bollywood's gorgeous star, Preity Zinta, celebrated her 47th birthday with family in Los Angeles and shared some ...
- Asia Cup: UAE police arrest 391 Afghan nationals over violence after ...08:46 AM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:23 AM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 September 202208:13 AM | 10 Sep, 2022
- UN chief appeals to world to help flood-hit Pakistan11:55 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
-
- 'Royal promotion': Prince William and Kate Middleton receive new ...10:39 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
-
- Prince William and Kate Middleton achieve new milestone after Queen's ...01:32 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022