Ushna Shah shares a heart-wrenching video of flood-stricken child
Pakistan is battling the national crisis which is a consequence of a global crisis as monsoon rains have resulted in flash floods all over Pakistan.
Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has highlighted the severity of the situation and left the internet completely shaken with a devastating video.
The Alif Allah aur Insaan actor shares an eminently heart-wrenching video of a child fantasizing about proper food and needless to say, it's heartbreaking.
On the work front, Ushna Shah's new drama serial 'Habs' has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving it, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.
