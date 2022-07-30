Ushna Shah raises questions about forced conversions, marriages involving minority girls

Dua Zahra’s case is finally coming to its conclusion after countless speculations and delays. The case became high profile and received a lot of media and public attention.

Celebrities have been raising their voice and calling for action to bring Dua home safely. Now that the case is about to be resolved, Ushna Shah is raising another important question about minority rights and forced conversion-marriage cases.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Bashar Momin star said she wanted people and authorities to pay equal attention to underage girls belonging to minorities who are forced to convert and marry.

"Abduction/marriage/relations with a minor is indeed something the media should highlight & the public should condemn. However, can we shed the same light and attention to underage girls belonging to minorities being forced to convert and marry? #minorityrights #duazehra," the Balaa actress tweeted.

