PTI decides to file judicial reference against CEC for meeting ruling alliance

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to file a ‘judicial reference’ against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for ‘violating code of conduct’.

PTI leadership met under the chairmanship of Imran Khan and expressed their concerns over the meeting between members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and a government delegation.

PTI chief reportedly directed his legal team to initiate the process of filing the reference against the Chief Election Commissioner and ECP members for meeting a delegation of the ruling alliance and discussing the prohibited funding case with them.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said a meeting was held between the top electoral watchdog members and the incumbent government while he termed it a ‘gross violation of electoral rules’.

Senior PTI leader, who is also a law expert, was referring to the meeting between the ECP and a delegation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan in which the politicians urged the ECP to release the verdict in the prohibited funding case.

The former PM has previously criticized Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, accusing him of bias and siding with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The development comes as Financial Times sparked new pandora, reporting that the former ruling party directly benefited from foreign funding.

The report said the founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, Arif Naqvi, held a cricket tournament at Wootton Place, with guests asked to pay between £2,000 and £2,500 each.

The funds garnered through matches were later transferred to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with £2 million paid by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family, the report said.

The case, previously known as the foreign funding case, was filed by Akbar S. Babar and has been pending since Nov 14, 2014.

British daily links tycoon Arif Naqvi to PTI ... 11:53 PM | 29 Jul, 2022 LONDON – A foreign daily has revealed Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi's alleged involvement in the PTI's finances and ...

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lately urged the ECP to announce its judgment in the PTI foreign funding case, saying Imran Khan has been given a free pass despite his repeated and shameless attacks on the state institutions.