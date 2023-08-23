‘AL BATTAR-I’: First Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint special forces exercise begins

RAWALPINDI – The opening ceremony of first Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint special forces exercise “AL BATTAR-I” was held at Cherat in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said, “Pak-Royal Saudi Special Forces are participating in two weeks long exercise”.

The exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations between both the countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaboration, with a view to accrue maximum benefits from each other’s experience in employment against terrorism, the military’s media wing said.

National anthems of both countries were played at the start of the ceremony. Senior officials from both the Armed Forces were present on the occasion.

Such joint military exercises between armies of both brotherly countries are aimed at enhancing existing bilateral relations and benefiting from each other’s experience.