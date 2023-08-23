Who actually rescued people stranded on Battagram chairlift?

LAHORE – It took almost 15 hours to Pakistani rescuers to pull seven children and one adult to safety after their chairlift stranded midair over a ravine at the height of 900 feet after one of the cables broke in Allai tehsil of Battagram district in northern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

All the eight people trapped in the cable car have been successfully rescued, it was announced by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Pakistan Army’s media wing.

Soon after the incident was reported to authorities, Pakistan Army troops came into action to rescue the stranded people. A couple of military helicopters were also dispatched to the scene. A military chopper rescued one child, while zip line experts recovered the rest of the stranded people.

But at the same time a section of social media ignited an unessential debate over who have rescued them, with some claiming that it was not the military, who had remained active till the last rescue.

Local political leader Maulana Mufti Ghulamullah, in a Facebook post, claimed that the army had asked the local community to pay the expenses of the helicopters to be used for the rescue operation.

Amid all this “race for credit,” a member of the zipline experts have revealed facts about the dramatic rescue of the trapped children.

Muhammad Ali Swati, who is a professional zipliner, told Hum News that an office of the city administration contacted him to seek assistance in the operation as gusty winds made the operation risky. In addition, there were concerns that the chopper's rotor blades could further destabilise the chairlift. These were the factors that forced the authorities to call off the helicopter operation and go with the ground operation.

He said the official told him that the military helicopter would bring them to the point where the cable car is stranded. He said that his team of three members were taken to the village by an army helicopter.

Swati said his team was provided with full support by the army to complete the rescue through zipline. “I can say there was 90 percent role of army in the rescue,” he said.

He said his team, which include Illyas and Hammad, took three and half hours to rescue the remaining seven people from the snagged cable case as one had been recued by the military helicopter.

The unnecessary debate was perfectly wrapped up by the caretaker prime minister in a social media post.

