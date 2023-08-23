Fahad Mustafa reveals Mehwish Hayat's biggest weakness

Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat, two prominent figures in the Pakistani entertainment industry, have each carved out impressive careers on the work front.

Recently, the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host took part in a private event where he was prompted by the host to reveal lesser-known facts about his co-stars. One of his co-stars, Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, became the subject of conversation.

When discussing Hayat, Mustafa shared intriguing insights. While her name is Mehwish Hayat, he humorously noted that many fondly refer to her as the "cat." Mustafa then highlighted Hayat's remarkable eating capacity as her standout quality.

He playfully disclosed that her weakness revolves around money – she doesn't anticipate receiving money from others. Despite her striking beauty, Mustafa added a light-hearted remark that she also possesses a thrifty nature, thereby making money her most significant vulnerability.

In addition, he shared insights about his close friend Humayun Saeed, saying, "While everyone knows him as Humayun Saeed, he's affectionately referred to as 'Lucha.' " "Everyone knows his name Humayun Saeed, but everyone calls him 'Lucha', his greatest quality is flirting," he said.

On the work front, after the success of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Mustafa will be seen in Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga.