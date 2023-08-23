Fahad Mustafa reveals Mehwish Hayat's biggest weakness

Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat, two prominent figures in the Pakistani entertainment industry, have each carved out impressive careers on the work front.
Recently, the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host took part in a private event where he was prompted by the host to reveal lesser-known facts about his co-stars. One of his co-stars, Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, became the subject of conversation.
When discussing Hayat, Mustafa shared intriguing insights. While her name is Mehwish Hayat, he humorously noted that many fondly refer to her as the "cat." Mustafa then highlighted Hayat's remarkable eating capacity as her standout quality.
He playfully disclosed that her weakness revolves around money – she doesn't anticipate receiving money from others. Despite her striking beauty, Mustafa added a light-hearted remark that she also possesses a thrifty nature, thereby making money her most significant vulnerability.
In addition, he shared insights about his close friend Humayun Saeed, saying, "While everyone knows him as Humayun Saeed, he's affectionately referred to as 'Lucha.' " "Everyone knows his name Humayun Saeed, but everyone calls him 'Lucha', his greatest quality is flirting," he said.
On the work front, after the success of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Mustafa will be seen in Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|310.9
|314.05
|Euro
|EUR
|334
|337.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|392.1
|396
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.7
|85.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.18
|797.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|962.78
|971.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.69
|778.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|337.19
|339.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI - Despite the increase in gold prices in the international market, decrease in prices was recorded at the local level.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs1,900 to close at Rs232,600 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs1,629 to settle at Rs199,417, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $3 to settle at $1,904 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.
