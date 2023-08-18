Search

Fahad Mustafa addresses trolling over gesture towards Govinda

Web Desk 10:29 PM | 18 Aug, 2023
Fahad Mustafa addresses trolling over gesture towards Govinda
Source: Youtube

Fahad Mustafa stands as a luminary in the realm of Pakistani modeling, hosting, and acting. With an enduring presence in the Pakistani entertainment industry, he has etched an illustrious reputation for himself, excelling both in the art of acting and the skill of hosting. His contributions have resonated profoundly, earning him accolades and recognition.

Mustafa has graced the screen in acclaimed television dramas such as "Kankar," "Main Abdul Qadir Hoon," "Main Chaand Si," and "Dusri Biwi," enthralling audiences with his versatile performances. His cinematic ventures have been nothing short of blockbuster successes, including iconic films like "Na Maloom Afraad 1 & 2," "Load Wedding," and "Actor In Law." Furthermore, he has commanded the stage as the charismatic host of the immensely popular game show "Jeeto Pakistan," captivating the hearts of viewers.

Addressing a recent incident that drew attention, Mustafa candidly responded to trolling he faced after touching the feet of Bollywood legend Govinda during an appearance on the show "Had Kardi," hosted by Momin Saqib. Mustafa's candid demeanor and resilience shone through as he shared his perspective on social media criticism.

"I don't really concern myself with social media trolling. It's not the crux of the matter," Mustafa affirmed. His candid response echoes his unwavering focus on his craft and his ability to rise above the noise of online discourse. He humorously pointed out that not all followers would harbor admiration, stating that even his manager advises him to engage more with social media trends. However, Mustafa's perspective remains steadfast; he chooses not to chase after the frantic pace of the social media race. His approach to social media is one of purpose, harnessing its potential for meaningful interaction.

He elaborated, "I use social media when I am free. Social media is good if you are using it for a good purpose." This sentiment underscores Mustafa's dedication to authenticity and intentionality, even in the digital realm. 

After Govinda, Fahad Mustafa touches Rambo's feet

