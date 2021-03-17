‘Queen of spades’ — Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgic stuns in latest photoshoot

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who played the lead role of Halime Sultan in famed historic series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, shared her dazzling pictures on Instagram that are not less than sight for soaring eyes.

Esra turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted her jaw dropping throwback photos, captioning them as “Queen of spades” apparently refereeing to one of 52 playing cards in a standard deck.

Donning black costumes, the style queen has won the hearts of fans, who flooded the comment section with heart and love emoticons and dropped lovely comments.

Have a look;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic)