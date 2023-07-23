Hira Umer flaunts butterfly tattoo in latest Instagram reel

The curly-haired talented diva of Lollywood, Hira Umer, is making her "dreams" come true. While the Dobara star already lives a luxurious life full of blessings and bounties, there are things she wants to do.

Enjoying hundreds of thousands of followers across multiple social media platforms, the Parizaad diva shared candid moments from her recent Dubai trip.

Taking to Instagram, the Udham Pathak diva flaunted her butterfly tattoo on her arm. The diva shared that she has a high pain tolerance and that the tattoo was "totally worth living."

"Always dreamed of getting inked," she stated.

"Dubai trip making it happen! Pain’s no biggie – totally worth living the tattoo dream," the actress added.

Social media users lauded Umer for making her dreams come true.

On the work front, Umer enjoys a number of successful projects including Parizaad, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Saba Easyload Wali, Dikhawa, Dobara, Dil Bhatkay, and Mere Humsafar.