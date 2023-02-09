Shoaib Akhtar marks small screen debut with Urduflix

Former Pakistani Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar adds his name to become the latest cricket star to have signed a deal with Urduflix, Pakistan's first Urdu OTT platform.
The 47-year-old announced the exciting news with his fans on Wednesday through social media platforms.
Shoaib, who is dubbed as ''Rawalpindi Express'' for his fast bowling, was elated to announce that he was ready for the OTT debut.
The cricket commentator captioned the Instagram post, "I am ready for my OTT debut. Are you??"
Earlier, Akhtar opted out of his biopic titled “Rawalpindi Express” due to irrevocable differences regarding the film's production.
On the professional front, the former cricketer played 224 International matches and took 444 international wickets in his career. Akhtar bowled the fastest delivery at 100.2 KMH in the 2003 World Cup against England.
