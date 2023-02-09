Teary-eyed Turkish chef Burak leaves fans distressed

Turkish celebrity chef Burak Özdemir, popularly known as CZN Burak, whose heartwarming smile while cooking delicious went viral, is now inconsolable and in tears. The Turkish restauranteur lamented the devastations that followed the recent catastrophic earthquake in Turkey.

The YouTube sensation was sniveling while he described the havoc wreaked by the worst earthquake ever in Turkey and also in Syria. Burark also pleaded for assistance and declared that he will assist the provinces hit by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in Kahramanmaraş.

Fans of the young and talented chef were heartbroken to see him weeping and prayed for all Syrians and Turkish people affected by the terrible earthquake.

The culinary giant with his 44 million Instagram followers is working hard to bring a change for the earthquake victims.

Burak is well-known for his substantial amounts of food preparations for Syrian refugees.