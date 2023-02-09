Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)Sports

PSL8 glittering supernova trophy unveiled in Lahore

02:44 PM | 9 Feb, 2023
PSL8 glittering supernova trophy unveiled in Lahore
Source: iamqadirkhawaja/Twitter

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board officials on Thursday unveiled the trophy for season eight of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at iconic Shalimar Gardens in the country's cultural capital Lahore.

Pictures from the ceremony show PCB Management Committee Chairman, Najam Sethi franchise owners, and some players including Shoaib Malik and Shan Masood.

In a press release, the board said the brand new PSL 8 trophy was prepared in light of the national team’s motto, artistry, recognition, and prestige. 

It said the 24-karat Supernova Trophy, was made in Pakistan and is a masterpiece of skilled craftsmanship and PCB's commitment to promote local businesses. The three pillars of the trophy reveal Unity, Passion, and Strength, the national cricket team’s motto.

PCB said the main pillar at the back is embellished with crystals, representing the dedication and hard work that has gone into ensuring the team’s success.

Pakistan's much-trumpeted project flagship Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight is set to start the next week amid fanfare, and excitement.

With the arrival of the country’s leading T20 league, excitement can be seen as fans are eagerly waiting for thrilling action and entertainment that will surely compensate for their misery.

In the coming days, the hyped anthem for PSL 8 will be released by top artists Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi, and Abdullah Siddique.

The first game of the match will be February 13 as defending champions Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium in the opening encounter. Several fixtures will be played at Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore over more than a month time and final of the tournament is scheduled to be held in Lahore on March 19.

Lahore Qalandars lift maiden PSL trophy

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi: The lineup of singers of PSL8 anthem revealed!

09:27 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: Remington clinch trophy

08:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Tickets for PSL8 go on sale tomorrow; check out the prices here

08:45 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Is Lahore Qalandars’s new logo a rip-off of a stock image?

03:09 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi raring for comeback in PSL8 

01:43 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi designing new kit for Lahore Qalandars 

04:10 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Konnect by HBL launches Konnect Islamic Debit Card

03:55 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 9, 2023

07:45 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271.9 274.85
Euro EUR 294.7 297.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331 334.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.2 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 191.3 193.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.35 740.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: