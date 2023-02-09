PSL8 glittering supernova trophy unveiled in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board officials on Thursday unveiled the trophy for season eight of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at iconic Shalimar Gardens in the country's cultural capital Lahore.

Pictures from the ceremony show PCB Management Committee Chairman, Najam Sethi franchise owners, and some players including Shoaib Malik and Shan Masood.

In a press release, the board said the brand new PSL 8 trophy was prepared in light of the national team’s motto, artistry, recognition, and prestige.

It said the 24-karat Supernova Trophy, was made in Pakistan and is a masterpiece of skilled craftsmanship and PCB's commitment to promote local businesses. The three pillars of the trophy reveal Unity, Passion, and Strength, the national cricket team’s motto.

PCB said the main pillar at the back is embellished with crystals, representing the dedication and hard work that has gone into ensuring the team’s success.

Pakistan's much-trumpeted project flagship Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight is set to start the next week amid fanfare, and excitement.

With the arrival of the country’s leading T20 league, excitement can be seen as fans are eagerly waiting for thrilling action and entertainment that will surely compensate for their misery.

In the coming days, the hyped anthem for PSL 8 will be released by top artists Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi, and Abdullah Siddique.

The first game of the match will be February 13 as defending champions Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium in the opening encounter. Several fixtures will be played at Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore over more than a month time and final of the tournament is scheduled to be held in Lahore on March 19.