Exclusive: How vivo is ruling the smartphone market in Pakistan?

With the quick evolution of technology, smartphone brands are trying to provide the most up-to-date and cutting-edge technologies to fulfil their consumers’ needs. vivo is one of the top players in this industry, renowned for offering trendy and camera-oriented devices at reasonable prices.

vivo gives great importance to photography and is continually investing in new camera-related advancements. Adhering to the BENFEN philosophy, vivo is dedicated to delivering the most advanced technology and unparalleled user experience to its customers, with a particular focus on those who have enthusiasm for photography and futuristic smartphone features. Recently, vivo launched its V25 5G and V25e in Pakistan, a range of smartphones that caters to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers.

For this, Daily Pakistan got a chance to interview vivo Pakistan’s Product Director Mr Oliver Shen. In this interview, Mr Shen discusses the brand's innovative technologies, partnerships, and the latest smartphones offered by the company, with a particular focus on the vivo V25 5G and V25e.

Daily Pakistan: Can you share vivo's vision for 2023 in terms of the company's plans and goals for the V25 5G and V25e specifically in the Pakistani market?

Mr Shen: vivo is constantly working on developing new and advanced technology to cater to the needs of Pakistani consumers. We hope that vivo V25 5G and V25e prove to be a positive addition to our customers’ lives, either helping them in their camera endeavours or with their fashion aspirations with the Colour Changing Glass on the back.

vivo’s vision for 2023 is to continue to expand our presence in Pakistan while providing our customers with a more focused camera experience and continuing to provide improvements to the design, for which the V series is well known.

We are committed to working closely with our partners and customers to achieve our goal of bringing the latest technological innovations to Pakistani consumers.

Daily Pakistan: How have vivo V25 5G and V25e been received by customers in Pakistan? Can you share any insights on the emotions and reactions of customers towards the devices and their features?

Mr Shen: I am pleased to report that vivo V25 5G and V25e have been enthusiastically received by customers in Pakistan. Customers have praised the unique Colour Changing Glass feature, as well as the Fluorite AG Glass which gives the devices a glittery and galaxy-like appearance.

Many customers have also appreciated the comfortable and lightweight design of the vivo V25 5G and V25e, despite its glass construction. Overall, customers in Pakistan have expressed satisfaction with the V25 Series and its features.

Daily Pakistan: What are vivo's goals for the long-term future in the Pakistani market?

Mr. Shen: vivo’s long-term vision for the Pakistani market is to continue providing cutting-edge technology and innovative features in our devices while also ensuring they are accessible to a wide range of customers.

We plan to continue investing in research and development to bring new and exciting advancements in camera technology, design, and the overall user experience to the Pakistani market. Additionally, we also want to focus on building a strong and positive relationship with our customers in Pakistan by listening to their feedback and addressing their needs. To be specific, we will keep expanding our presence by providing technology that caters to the local consumers' demands and aspirations.

Daily Pakistan: In light of the recent launch of vivo V25 5G and V25e in Pakistan, how do you anticipate the sales volume to be in the Pakistani market?

Mr. Shen: I am optimistic about the sales volume for the recently launched vivo V25 5G and V25e in the Pakistani market. Both devices boast several innovative features such as a Liquid Cooling System, the Bokeh Flare Portrait, as well as Hybrid Image Stabilization to offset any shaking that might prevent you from grabbing that perfect picture.

Additionally, vivo V25 5G and V25e have received positive feedback from customers in Pakistan, who have rapturously praised the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature for its ability to turn point light sources in the background into dreamlike flare bokeh and create a sharp contrast. We believe that these unique features and customer satisfaction will drive sales for both V25 Series smartphones in the Pakistani market.

Daily Pakistan: Do you think the sales volume for the V25 5G and V25e has been affected by issues like a lack of stereo speakers and a requirement to update the user interface? Is vivo taking any proactive measures to address these concerns made by consumers in Pakistan?

Mr. Shen: vivo always prioritizes consumer demand and is committed to creating optimal products and experiences for users in different markets according to local consumer habits. V25 5G and V25e have an immersive speaker system that offers a captivating audio feast. A fully enclosed speaker with 0.55mm amplitude and 0.91CC sound cavity, coupled with the in-depth customized audio algorithm, enables the cinema-like speaker effect.

On the basis of analysis of the sound source, path processing, playing device, human ears, and brain, corresponding optimization technologies are provided to realize "full-path listening experience improvement".

Audio Super Resolution algorithm + earphone adaptation algorithm + human ear customization algorithm + listening preference algorithm are applied to each aspect to bring a better listening experience to users. In terms of the user interface, vivo has conducted in-depth market research and constantly adjusts and optimizes the operating system to better meet the needs of the global market and local user habits. Looking ahead, vivo will continue to listen to constructive feedback from users and commit to building suitable products for users across all its diverse markets.