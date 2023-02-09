Search

TechnologyTop News

Exclusive: How vivo is ruling the smartphone market in Pakistan?

Product Director Oliver Shen shares insights on the latest vivo V25 5G and V25e

Sarfraz Ali 03:42 PM | 9 Feb, 2023
Exclusive: How vivo is ruling the smartphone market in Pakistan?
Source: vivo Pakistan Product Director Mr. Oliver Shen

With the quick evolution of technology, smartphone brands are trying to provide the most up-to-date and cutting-edge technologies to fulfil their consumers’ needs. vivo is one of the top players in this industry, renowned for offering trendy and camera-oriented devices at reasonable prices. 

vivo gives great importance to photography and is continually investing in new camera-related advancements. Adhering to the BENFEN philosophy, vivo is dedicated to delivering the most advanced technology and unparalleled user experience to its customers, with a particular focus on those who have enthusiasm for photography and futuristic smartphone features. Recently, vivo launched its V25 5G and V25e in Pakistan, a range of smartphones that caters to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers. 

For this, Daily Pakistan got a chance to interview vivo Pakistan’s Product Director Mr Oliver Shen. In this interview, Mr Shen discusses the brand's innovative technologies, partnerships, and the latest smartphones offered by the company, with a particular focus on the vivo V25 5G and V25e.

 

Daily Pakistan: Can you share vivo's vision for 2023 in terms of the company's plans and goals for the V25 5G and V25e specifically in the Pakistani market?

Mr Shen: vivo is constantly working on developing new and advanced technology to cater to the needs of Pakistani consumers. We hope that vivo V25 5G and V25e prove to be a positive addition to our customers’ lives, either helping them in their camera endeavours or with their fashion aspirations with the Colour Changing Glass on the back. 

vivo’s vision for 2023 is to continue to expand our presence in Pakistan while providing our customers with a more focused camera experience and continuing to provide improvements to the design, for which the V series is well known. 

We are committed to working closely with our partners and customers to achieve our goal of bringing the latest technological innovations to Pakistani consumers.

Daily Pakistan: How have vivo V25 5G and V25e been received by customers in Pakistan? Can you share any insights on the emotions and reactions of customers towards the devices and their features?

Mr Shen: I am pleased to report that vivo V25 5G and V25e have been enthusiastically received by customers in Pakistan. Customers have praised the unique Colour Changing Glass feature, as well as the Fluorite AG Glass which gives the devices a glittery and galaxy-like appearance.

Many customers have also appreciated the comfortable and lightweight design of the vivo V25 5G and V25e, despite its glass construction. Overall, customers in Pakistan have expressed satisfaction with the V25 Series and its features.

Daily Pakistan: What are vivo's goals for the long-term future in the Pakistani market?

Mr. Shen: vivo’s long-term vision for the Pakistani market is to continue providing cutting-edge technology and innovative features in our devices while also ensuring they are accessible to a wide range of customers. 

We plan to continue investing in research and development to bring new and exciting advancements in camera technology, design, and the overall user experience to the Pakistani market. Additionally, we also want to focus on building a strong and positive relationship with our customers in Pakistan by listening to their feedback and addressing their needs. To be specific, we will keep expanding our presence by providing technology that caters to the local consumers' demands and aspirations.

Daily Pakistan: In light of the recent launch of vivo V25 5G and V25e in Pakistan, how do you anticipate the sales volume to be in the Pakistani market?

Mr. Shen: I am optimistic about the sales volume for the recently launched vivo V25 5G and V25e in the Pakistani market. Both devices boast several innovative features such as a Liquid Cooling System, the Bokeh Flare Portrait, as well as Hybrid Image Stabilization to offset any shaking that might prevent you from grabbing that perfect picture.

Additionally, vivo V25 5G and V25e have received positive feedback from customers in Pakistan, who have rapturously praised the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature for its ability to turn point light sources in the background into dreamlike flare bokeh and create a sharp contrast. We believe that these unique features and customer satisfaction will drive sales for both V25 Series smartphones in the Pakistani market.  

Daily Pakistan: Do you think the sales volume for the V25 5G and V25e has been affected by issues like a lack of stereo speakers and a requirement to update the user interface? Is vivo taking any proactive measures to address these concerns made by consumers in Pakistan?

Mr. Shen: vivo always prioritizes consumer demand and is committed to creating optimal products and experiences for users in different markets according to local consumer habits. V25 5G and V25e have an immersive speaker system that offers a captivating audio feast. A fully enclosed speaker with 0.55mm amplitude and 0.91CC sound cavity, coupled with the in-depth customized audio algorithm, enables the cinema-like speaker effect. 

On the basis of analysis of the sound source, path processing, playing device, human ears, and brain, corresponding optimization technologies are provided to realize "full-path listening experience improvement". 

Audio Super Resolution algorithm + earphone adaptation algorithm + human ear customization algorithm + listening preference algorithm are applied to each aspect to bring a better listening experience to users. In terms of the user interface, vivo has conducted in-depth market research and constantly adjusts and optimizes the operating system to better meet the needs of the global market and local user habits. Looking ahead, vivo will continue to listen to constructive feedback from users and commit to building suitable products for users across all its diverse markets.

Sarfraz Ali
Sarfraz Ali

The author is working as Content Editor for Daily Pakistan and can be reached @ItsSarfrazAli.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan eyes IMF bailout deal after final talks today to stave off economic crisis

12:26 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Pakistan dispatches relief aid to earthquake-hit Syria

07:56 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Pakistan Army contingents rushed to quake-hit Turkiye as death toll rises above 5000

11:15 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Pakistan lifts ban on Wikipedia as govt overturns ‘unsuitable measure’ over blasphemous content

09:14 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Tekken World Tour – Pakistan’s Atif Butt clinches 'King of the Iron Fist' in Amsterdam

09:19 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Top photographers astounded by cameras of vivo V25 5G, V25e

03:43 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Konnect by HBL launches Konnect Islamic Debit Card

03:55 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 9, 2023

07:45 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271.9 274.85
Euro EUR 294.7 297.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331 334.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.2 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 191.3 193.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.35 740.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: